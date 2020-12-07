Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) a GBX 43 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £27.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.79.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Insiders have purchased 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164 in the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.