CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €49.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

EVD opened at €52.45 ($61.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.61 and a 200-day moving average of €40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4,034.62. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

