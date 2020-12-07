Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

NYSE CMI opened at $219.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

