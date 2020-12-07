CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.