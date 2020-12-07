D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 2.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,783. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

