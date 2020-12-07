Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.08 ($73.03).

BN stock opened at €51.58 ($60.68) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.19.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

