Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.08 ($73.03).

BN stock opened at €51.58 ($60.68) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

