Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,196 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 10.5% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned 0.35% of Carrier Global worth $92,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 218.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 18,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

