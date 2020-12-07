Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Takes $48.46 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 5.5% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Tiffany & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.