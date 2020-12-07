Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.20 ($20.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

