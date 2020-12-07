Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.64. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

