Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 4.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Devon Energy worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,081,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

