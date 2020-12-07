Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,076.84 ($40.20).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,932.50 ($38.31) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,720.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.58 billion and a PE ratio of 48.96.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75). Insiders have purchased a total of 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373 over the last three months.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

