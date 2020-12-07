Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.