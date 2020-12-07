Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

DISCA opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

