Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $430.77 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00439405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,416,486,046 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.