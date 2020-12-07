Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNL opened at €53.50 ($62.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.31 million and a P/E ratio of 37.15. Dr. Hönle AG has a one year low of €24.45 ($28.76) and a one year high of €60.40 ($71.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) Company Profile

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

