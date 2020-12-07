DREP (DREP) Price Tops $0.0032

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $414,357.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00153299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00318838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00950268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00155288 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

