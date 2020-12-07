Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $299,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

