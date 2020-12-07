Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,971 shares of company stock worth $15,965,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $130.25 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

