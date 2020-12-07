Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Essent Group worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Essent Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.