Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.42% of Euronet Worldwide worth $67,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $171,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

