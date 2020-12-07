Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENX. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.88 ($121.03).

Shares of ENX opened at €88.65 ($104.29) on Thursday. Euronext N.V. has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.50.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

