Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Eventbrite accounts for 2.2% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.59% of Eventbrite worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

