Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $279.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,785.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.