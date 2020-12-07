Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tiger Management L.L.C.

Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 10.8% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $279.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $795.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

