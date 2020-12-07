Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.33.

NASDAQ FB opened at $279.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

