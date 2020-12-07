Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.33.
NASDAQ FB opened at $279.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
