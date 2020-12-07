Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.52.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $167.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

