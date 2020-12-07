FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Atalan Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Atalan Capital Partners LP lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $58,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $268.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

