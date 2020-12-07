FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

NYSE FMC opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

