Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 2.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 1.59% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $319,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $50,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7333 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

