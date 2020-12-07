Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

