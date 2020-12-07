frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.66% of frontdoor worth $121,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 263.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $48.02 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

