Galecto, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Galecto’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 8th. Galecto had issued 5,666,667 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GLTO stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

