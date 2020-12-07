GEM Realty Capital Acquires Shares of 117,000 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 2.0% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GEM Realty Capital owned 0.08% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 130.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

