GEM Realty Capital Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

GEM Realty Capital bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. KB Home makes up 2.3% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.13% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 119.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

