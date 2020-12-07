GEM Realty Capital Has $6.60 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 3.4% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

