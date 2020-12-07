General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

