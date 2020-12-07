General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

GM stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

