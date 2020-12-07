Genesis Vision Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $301,268.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00006915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $301,268.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00492647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

