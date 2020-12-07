Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.69 ($109.04).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) stock opened at €96.50 ($113.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -122.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.