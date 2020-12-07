Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.69 ($109.04).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) stock opened at €96.50 ($113.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -122.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

