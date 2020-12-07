Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,887.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,004.20. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

