Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Glatfelter’s earnings. Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glatfelter.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLT remained flat at $$16.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $738.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.50. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

