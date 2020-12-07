Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd decreased its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,850,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 323,384 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises about 0.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 10.71% of Golar LNG worth $65,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 20.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

