Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.25 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

