Harding Loevner LP Has $29,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 118.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

