Harding Loevner LP Sells 13,529 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $349.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

