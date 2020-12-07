Harding Loevner LP Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

