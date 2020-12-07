Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,317 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,809,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $6,285,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

