Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Decreased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452,166 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 4.2% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 7.33% of Howmet Aerospace worth $531,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NYSE:HWM opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

