Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Huntsman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Huntsman by 13.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Huntsman by 165.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 498,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

